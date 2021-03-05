Highlights of the Lismore Women’s Festival, starts today

Wonder Women surprise the crowd at a past Lismore Women's Festival.

It’s an event designed to celebrate all women the role they play within the community.

Lismore Women’s Festival starts Friday (March 5) at Lismore City Hall.

Hosts YWCA Australia strives towards a future “where all women, young women and girls are equal, safe and respected. We advocate for women leading change, and fight for gender equality and women’s rights”.

“YWCA Australia NNSW is proud to present the Lismore Women’s Festival, an inclusive event celebrating International Women’s Day”.

The International Women’s Day themes are “Choose the Challenge” and “Women in

leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

There are a variety of events, discussions and activities to participate in, here are just some of the events on the program.

Friday, March 5

Leadership: Our Voice, Our Platform, Our Future as Black Women

Presented by YWCA Australia, in support of North Coast Aboriginal Development Alliance.

3 – 4:30pm, Fountain Room (and on Zoom)

Leadership as explained by local First Nations’ women. A panel with a Q&A session.

Cost: free.

Fabulous, Funny and Female! Comedy Night

7 – 9pm, Studio

Presented by Larry Laughs Loud

The annual display of “Fabulous, Funny and Female!” is back with a new line up of funny

b*tches! Featuring local comedy duo ‘Fisted Sisters’, with Brisbane’s hilarious Ting Lim, and

your favourite Queen of Filth, Vanessa Larry Mitchell as host. Also featuring local funny

females Odette Nettleton (Kyogle), Alexandra Hudson (Ballina) and Gemma Flanagan

(Brunswick Heads).

18+ recommended.

Cost: $18 full price, $15 concession.

Saturday, March 6

Women in Local Government

9:30am – 1pm (doors open 9am), Theatre (and on Zoom).

Presented by Lismore City Council

Ever thought about running for Council? This workshop will provide women with information

about running as a prospective councillor candidate in the Local Government Elections

2021. Please book in, as lunch will be served at end with discussion. This event is open to all

community but the discussion will be focused on women only.

Zoom link: bit.ly/3jgSjDZ

Cost: free.

Trans Women Perspectives

2:45 – 4:45pm, Fountain Room (and on Zoom)

Presented by Tropical Fruits: Trans & Gender Diverse Steering Group

In this session, local transgender women will share their lived experience through

storytelling. The panel hopes to dispel myths and fears and find common ground. Parental

guidance recommended, as adult concepts may be discussed.

Cost: free.

Sunday, March 7

2021 Feminism – Challenges Ahead

11:15am – 1:15pm, Theatre (and on Zoom)

Presented by Deb Woodbridge and Lavender

A panel of women speakers of diverse backgrounds discussing what feminism looks

like in 2021 and beyond. Q&A session to follow speakers. Auslan interpreted. Young women in particular are encouraged to come.

Cost: free

Sound Healing Journey

2:45 – 3:45pm, Studio

Presented by Siri Shakti Yoga Sound

Siri Shakti leads a transformational experience with sound. Relax into a deep journey through

sound, taking into your inner landscape for self-healing using high vibration instruments (large

brass gongs, singing bowls, medicine drums) and voice. Not suitable for young children.

Participants need to sit or lie still. Bring a mat/blanket to cover the floor and any extras to

keep warm.

Cost: $10

Monday, March 8

• International Women’s Day Luncheon and Awards

Lismore City Council’s executive director of Corporate Services Kate Webber, who will be Master of Ceremonies at the lunch, said it was important that the role of women was recognised by the whole community.

“The lunch will bring together a wide cross section of women, and men, from our community to network, support each other, and have a bit of fun,” she said.

“We have a great keynote speaker in Karley Banks who has excelled as an elite sports coach in the world of men’s international touch football. Her story of success in shaking up the status quo in an environment traditionally dominated by men is an inspiring one”.

A silent auction will be held during the luncheon with proceeds going to the Winsome in recognition of the support they provide to homeless women in our community.

The luncheon will be held at Lismore City Hall of Monday, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Tickets to the event cost $45 per person and can be purchased online. Please go to Monday 8 on this site.

Mothers’ Kitchen Table Conversation

9:30 – 10:30am (doors open 9am), Foyer of

Theatre (and on Zoom)

Presented by Interrelate

Facilitated conversation between mothers about parenting. Come with your hot questions, tricky moments, and share ideas on loving homes. Coffee, tea and light snacks available.

Cost: free

Hysteria, Neurosis? No, it’s Real Pain.

11am – 12pm, Foyer of Theatre (and on Zoom)

Presented by Lismore Women’s Health Resource Centre

This forum will present guest speakers and someone with a lived experience

discussing pain in many forms including physical, emotional, and psychosocial pain

(eg: endometriosis, musculoskeletal and fibromyalgia). The session will be wrapped up

with a Q+A. For those who identify as women.

Cost: free.

Click here to find out more and to read the full program.