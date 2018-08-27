Menu
Login
HIGH WATER: Residents are concerned by the rise of Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park shown here open to the sea.
HIGH WATER: Residents are concerned by the rise of Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park shown here open to the sea. Facebook Byron Shire Council
News

High water levels prompt council survey

27th Aug 2018 8:14 AM

PERSISTENTLY high water levels in Tallow Creek has prompted Byron Shire Council to ask for community feedback as it reveiws its management stratregy for the waterway.

As water levels remain high with many Suffolk Park residents complaining of flooding, inundation in yards and a lack of access to the beach.

Water levels in Tallow Creek have been high for more than eight weeks because of rain in May-June this year and the community concern about flooding has prompted Council to review the existing management strategy for the waterway.

Byron Shire Council's Coastal and Biodiversity Officer, Chloe Dowsett, said Tallow Creek is an Intermittently Closed or Open Lake or Lagoon, or ICOLL, which, while it periodically opens and closes to the ocean naturally, is closed most of the time.

"As water builds up in the creek after heavy rain flooding of backyards and walking paths occurs, however, in previous years the length of flooding until the mouth naturally breaches over the beach berm (sand bar) is generally only a couple of weeks”, Ms Dowsett said.

"Since 2004 Council has only had to open the creek once, so the situation at the moment is very unusual and it has prompted Council to look at the Environmental Management Plan and Opening Strategy.

"For example, the Strategy does not identify a trigger for how long private property may be flooded for and this may be contemplated in close consultation with NSW Government agencies and the community,” Ms Dowsett said.

"Council has a licence from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and DPI Fisheries to open the mouth of the creek but only when water levels reach a certain height (2.2m or above) or if the water quality poses a concern to human health and despite extensive testing and monitoring neither of these things have occurred yet,” she said.

Council is asking all residents in the Suffolk Park area, and people who walk or ride in the Tallow Creek area to do an online survey.

The survey can be found at: www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au/admin/projects/tallow-creek-opening-strategy.

It closes on 14 September 2018.

byron shire council intermittently opening and closing lake or lagoon suffolk park tallow creek
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Kylie Jenner shares local designer with 113 million people

    Kylie Jenner shares local designer with 113 million people

    Celebrity THE American celebrity has given the tick of approval to a local fashion brand by posting photos of herself wearing one their creations on her Insta page.

    OPINION: Social housing is a social good

    OPINION: Social housing is a social good

    News Does new social housing bill?

    Martial arts self defence course

    Martial arts self defence course

    News Self defence seminar

    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    News BEEZ buzz in Sydney Comp

    Local Partners