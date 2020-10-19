Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man and girl went missing from Beeneleigh on Sunday afternoon.
The man and girl went missing from Beeneleigh on Sunday afternoon.
News

High risk: Young girl, man reported missing

by Shiloh Payne
19th Oct 2020 6:21 AM

A three-year-old girl has been reported missing alongside a 33-year-old man south of Brisbane on Sunday afternoon.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate the man and child who left Lehville Street in Beenleigh on foot around 3.40pm.

 

Police are seeking public assistance to locate the man and girl.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate the man and girl.

 

Family and police hold concerns for the welfare of both the man and the child due to a medical condition.

The girl is described as caucasian, 80cm tall, brown hair, blue eyes with a small build.

 

The child has been reported missing.
The child has been reported missing.

 

The man is described as caucasian, 178cm tall, brown hair, blue eyes with a proportional build.

Anyone who has seen the man and child or have any information have been urged to contact police.

 

Originally published as High risk: Young girl, man reported missing

More Stories

editors picks missing girl missing man qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen cars returned, but family heirloom ring still missing

        Premium Content Stolen cars returned, but family heirloom ring still missing

        Crime TWO people have been arrested over the theft of two cars, including one from a North Coast holiday park.

        New legislation is a 'nail in the coffin' for trains

        Premium Content New legislation is a 'nail in the coffin' for trains

        News It will now be much harder to get rains back on the Northern Rivers

        Ballina 'digs deep' to win NRRRL grand final

        Premium Content Ballina 'digs deep' to win NRRRL grand final

        Rugby League It was a hard-fought victory for the Ballina team

        ‘WE’RE SORRY’: Pub closed over COVID breaches

        Premium Content ‘WE’RE SORRY’: Pub closed over COVID breaches

        News Authorities said pub had "ample warning to tighten up their game"