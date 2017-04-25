Lifestyle

High profile fashion collective donate $13k to flood appeal

25th Apr 2017 2:40 PM
Spell and the Gypsy Collective was founded by Lizzy Abegg And Isabella Pennefather.
Spell and the Gypsy Collective was founded by Lizzy Abegg And Isabella Pennefather.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Bay-based clothing collective, Spell and the Gypsy, have donated $13,414 to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

"We are pleased to contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal," a spokesperson for Spell and the Gypsy said on their Facebook page.

"Thank you to everyone who bid on our recent Instagram auction for the Lismore Flood Applea.

The Instagram auction raised a total of $3,414!

"On top of this, Spill will donate $10,000.

"We were so touched by the amazing community spirit amid the destruction and wanted to contribute to the ongoing costs of restoring the town."

The Lismore Flood Appeal has now raised $225,697 of its $500,000 goal.

To donate, head to https://www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fashion northern rivers lifestyle spell and the gypsy collective

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
High profile fashion collective donate $13k to flood appeal

High profile fashion collective donate $13k to flood appeal

BYRON Bay-based clothing collective, Spell and the Gypsy, have donated $13,414 to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

GALLERY: Guilty Pleasures coming to Brunswick Heads

FIRST: Miss Bettie Bombshell is part of the line up for the upcoming Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival

Three-day cabaret and burlesque festival

Talk addressing death and dying

ABOVE: Spiritual care counsellor and Buddhist practitioner Judy Arpana.

Seminar offers gentle and creative inquiry into facing death

Bugle's link to famous cavalry charge

REMEMBERING OUR ANZACS: Jan Clarke with her father's bugle. Roy Wynter played it at the infamous campaign of Basheeba.

A special piece of First World War history here in Byron Bay

Local Partners

High profile fashion collective donate $13k to flood appeal

BYRON Bay-based clothing collective, Spell and the Gypsy, have donated $13,414 to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

Outbreak of whooping cough at Northern Rivers school

Five cases of whooping cough confirmed

Music For a Warming World in Tintenbar

Music for a Warming World is coming to Tintebar Hall.

Music and peer-reviewed science mix in one gig

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk have begun enjoying Queensland.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

GALLERY: Guilty Pleasures coming to Brunswick Heads

FIRST: Miss Bettie Bombshell is part of the line up for the upcoming Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival

Three-day cabaret and burlesque festival

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction 6th May...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

4 Units On 1056m2

6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 $3,650,000

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A boutique complex of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Want to own iconic North Coast pub?

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.

This rare piece of Byron Bay is now looking for a new owner

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!