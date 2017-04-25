High profile fashion collective donate $13k to flood appeal

Spell and the Gypsy Collective was founded by Lizzy Abegg And Isabella Pennefather.

BYRON Bay-based clothing collective, Spell and the Gypsy, have donated $13,414 to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

"We are pleased to contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal," a spokesperson for Spell and the Gypsy said on their Facebook page.

"Thank you to everyone who bid on our recent Instagram auction for the Lismore Flood Applea.

The Instagram auction raised a total of $3,414!

"On top of this, Spill will donate $10,000.

"We were so touched by the amazing community spirit amid the destruction and wanted to contribute to the ongoing costs of restoring the town."

The Lismore Flood Appeal has now raised $225,697 of its $500,000 goal.

To donate, head to https://www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal