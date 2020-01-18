High-dosage MDMA pills ‘life-threatening’

PARTY drugs with double the dosage of MDMA have hit the streets leading NSW Health to warn they could be deadly.

NSW Health released a warning on Friday claiming these drugs increased the risk of causing "life-threatening toxicity".

Blue tablets shaped in the Adidas logo, green and white capsules, and clear capsules have all been found to contain high doses of MDMA.

NSW Poisons Information Centre clinical director Professor Andrew Dawson said the dangerous drug contained more than double the common dose.

"While one MDMA tablet or capsule alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets or capsules are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with alcohol or other stimulants, such as methamphetamine or cocaine," he said.

"Hot weather will also increase the dangers, as MDMA causes the body to dangerously overheat, potentially leading to organ failure, loss of consciousness and death."

NSW Health found the average dose of MDMA in the Adidas shaped drugs were 145mg, while the capsules had 130mg.

"Consumption of high doses of MDMA has been linked to cases of serious illness and death in NSW," Professor Dawson said.

"It can cause severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, heart rhythm problems and death.

"Importantly, look after your mates. If you feel unwell, or if your friend feels unwell, do something about it. Don't ignore it. You won't get into trouble for seeking medical care."