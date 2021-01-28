Menu
Firefighters in one Australian state will be helped in their bushfire efforts by drones powered by cutting-edge technology.
Environment

Hi-tech drones to help fireys

by Anton Nilsson
28th Jan 2021 8:22 PM

Victorian firefighters will be helped by new state-of-the-art drone technology, the state government has announced.

Fire Rescue Victoria will get a new aviation unit supported by four new drones to help monitor blazes from the sky.

"This technology provides us with much greater situational awareness during a range of emergency incidents and dramatically improves timely decision making and community and firefighter safety," Fire Rescue Victoria Commissioner Ken Block said.

The drones are mounted with dual cameras that can capture both thermal imaging and live streaming video.

That's a step forward from the current drones which only have one camera each.

FRV Aviation Unit Commander Wayne Rigg shows off one of the new drones. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray
The unmanned aircraft will be able to stay in the air for half an hour at a time and withstand difficult wind conditions, the government said in a statement to the press.

The new aviation unit became operational last month and has four specialist firefighters dedicated to it, including drone pilots qualified by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

"Thanks to this highly specialist aviation unit and these new highly specialised drones, our emergency services will have greater access to critical information and intelligence to efficiently contain fires, respond to emergencies and save lives," Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said.

Originally published as Hi-tech drones to help fireys

An image supplied from one of the drones shows the thermal imaging technology now available. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Supplied FRV
