Crime

Heroin, cash found in 50-year-old's car

4th Sep 2018 6:20 AM

A MAN will appear in court after drugs were discovered during a vehicle stop at Nimbin yesterday.

About 10am officers detected a Ford Transit van allegedly driving in a dangerous manner on Sibley St.

Officers from Richmond Police District stopped the vehicle on Kirkland Road, Nimbin and subjected the driver, a 50-year-old Tweed Heads man, to a random drug test.

The drug test returned a positive reading, and the man was arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located 10 resealable bags believed to contain heroin and cash.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving and various drug-related offences.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday, September 24.

Lismore Northern Star

