Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Heroic gran fights off alleged thief

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Feb 2021 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An alleged thief has met his match in a Gold Coast grandmother after he tried to take her handbag from a busy pub.

In dramatic footage obtained by Sunrise, the woman, who was reportedly celebrating her birthday at the Pimpama Tavern in January this year, chases the 42-year-old man through the carpark.

The woman tackles her alleged thief to the ground in the Pimpama Tavern carpark.
The woman tackles her alleged thief to the ground in the Pimpama Tavern carpark.

According to Sunrise, the man took the handbag off a table before running through the carpark with the no-nonsense gran in hot pursuit.

The woman is captured on CCTV looking victorious as she walks back inside with her handbag.
The woman is captured on CCTV looking victorious as she walks back inside with her handbag.

The woman, who suffers from a medical condition, kicked off her shoes and engaged in a tussle, grabbing the man in a headlock before re-claiming her bag.

The woman told Sunrise she had sustained several injuries, including cracked ribs.
The woman told Sunrise she had sustained several injuries, including cracked ribs.

Reportedly, she was left with cracked ribs, cuts and bruises following the altercation.

The alleged thief has since been charged and is due to appear in court this week.

Originally published as Heroic gran fights off alleged thief

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Poisoning case dismissed after delays in evidence testing

        Premium Content Poisoning case dismissed after delays in evidence testing

        Crime A Magistrate has dismissed all charges against the accused after the prosecution failed to finalise the brief of evidence.

        NEW PLAN (AGAIN): How our water strategy will be developed

        Premium Content NEW PLAN (AGAIN): How our water strategy will be developed

        News Rous County Council has a new plan, now Dunoon Dam is scrapped

        Biggest live music show in Australia set to go off in Byron

        Premium Content Biggest live music show in Australia set to go off in Byron

        News Even with half its normal audience, and as a seating-only, outdoors event, it would...

        Find out when, and how, to get your COVID-19 vaccination

        Premium Content Find out when, and how, to get your COVID-19 vaccination

        News Calculate when you can get your COVID-19 vaccination.