Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
News

VIDEO: Hero truckie pulls toddler from wreckage

Kate Dodd
by
14th Feb 2019 11:11 AM

TRUCK driver Dave Lynch is being hailed as a hero after pulling a toddler from a wreckage after a three-car crash in Victoria.

In dashcam footage posted to the Bayswater Mitre 10 Facebook page, who Dave is the delivery driver for and has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver, a car loses control coming around a bend and takes out a white car and hits another black one.

The motor appears to be flung out of the white car and Dave skilfully avoids smashing his own vehicle, a Nissan UD crane truck weighing about 17 tonnes, into any of the cars involved.

Dave, who has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver and has worked with Bayswater Mitre 10 for 15 years, rushed to help the occupants of the cars and pulled a young toddler to safety from the wreckage.

