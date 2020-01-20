Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Hero rescues runaway cat on train tracks

by Josh Fagan
20th Jan 2020 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A cat came within a whisker of being hit by a train before it was saved by a Protective Services Officer who jumped down on the tracks to rescue it.

The runaway cat ended up on the train line at North Melbourne station on Saturday night as worried passengers watched on.

The PSO came to its aid and returned the plucky pet to its owner, earning a round of applause from fellow commuters.

Video shared by 3AW radio shows the moment the cat was collected from the tracks.
Video shared by 3AW radio shows the moment the cat was collected from the tracks.

A Metro spokesman said the PSO had contacted the control centre and been given the all clear before embarking on the rescue mission.

A train was rerouted to avoid that platform about 8.35pm.

By 8.40pm the line was reopened.

The spokesman said it was an "excellent result" and an example of good communication between PSOs and the control centre.

A caller to 3AW radio said when the owner was reunited with her cat she raised a jubilant fist to the air and yelled: "Go the police officers".

josh.fagan@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
editors picks pets and animals protective services officer video watch

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dishevelled’ drink-driver in high range veered off road

        premium_icon ‘Dishevelled’ drink-driver in high range veered off road

        Crime THE 56-year-old is expected to face court in Byron Bay next month.

        • 20th Jan 2020 11:22 AM
        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds predicted today

        Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        premium_icon Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        Crime Tweed Byron Police extradite Mermaid Beach men over alleged vehicle thefts