Heritage and kids win big in grants

BANGALOW'S Heritage House will soon be able to host travelling displays from the Australian War Memorial with refurbishments to the building now possible thanks to a funding grant of $320,000 announced by Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson and Nationals MLC Ben Franklin last week.

President of Bangalow Historical Society Vivienne Gorec said the expansion of Heritage House's kitchen and the building of an extra large display and reading room meant the society would finally be able to do justice to the huge amount of historical material currently stored off-site.

"The extra room also means we can hire out the kitchen and veranda toilet amenities separate from the museum section of the building,” she said.

Byron Shire's manager, Community Development, Sarah Ford, said the council had been working closely with the Bangalow Historical Society on a vision for the future of Heritage House and this new reading room would create a social zone for genealogists and local researchers to support active ageing.

"Upgrades to Heritage House are needed to improve accessibility and also the longevity of the heritage building so that we can continue our Shire's strong connection and pride in the achievements of the past,” she said.

Cr Richardson and Mr Franklin also announced $255,000 for improved facilities at Sandhills Childcare Centre in Byron Bay. Sandhills Early Childhood Centre is a not-for-profit service in Byron Bay. Danielle Layton, children's services co-ordinator, said that local families would benefit greatly from the grant.

"On behalf of the committee, the staff and the children, we are absolutely thrilled to have won a grant which enables us to refurbish our learning spaces kitchen, bathrooms, laundry and staff areas for the children and allows us to create the green and clean spaces that 21st century families expect,” she said.

The funding is part of the NSW Government's $200million Stronger Country Communities Fund, which supports infrastructure projects such as refurbishing or building new community facilities, including kitchens, libraries, parks, walking and cycle pathways, health centres, halls and playgrounds.

Applications for Round Two of the fund are open until May 4, 2018.

For further information, visit www.nsw.gov.au/ strongercountry communities.