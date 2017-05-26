Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

THE worst ferals on the Richmond River will come under the spotlight tonight at the Lismore Heights Bowling Club.

Richmond Landcare and the Northern Rivers Science Hub present Science in the Pub from 6pm, when carp and coral trees will take centre stage.

Presenters include fish veterinarian Dr Matt Landos, environmental scientist Georgina Jones and restoration ecologist Virginia Seymour.

They'll tackle local issues like:

. What is the relationship between carp, water quality and trees on the riverbank?

. What eats carp: myth busting and taste testing.

. What's all this about herpes virus for carp and why is a carp like a cane toad?

. What is the national flower of Argentina and what has it to do with Lismore?

The coral tree, so ubiquitous in northern NSW, has its origins in South America and is a noxious weed. PHOTO: ELISSA VAN OOSTERHOUT, NSWDPI

. What are those beautiful red flowers by the roadside?

. How do you get rid of a coral tree?

It's free, including finger food, and supported by Inspiring Australia, the NSW Government, EnviTE Environment and North Coast Local Land Services.

Coral tree in bloom. Jamie Brown

Shark net feedback

WE have the chance to provide feedback on the six-month trial of the shark nets at Ballina, Lennox Head and Evans Head.

The trial is due to end on June 13, or even beforehand if the humpback whales, which are officially latecomers this year, come close to shore before then.

DPI deputy director general fisheries Dr Geoff Allan said data from the trial would be analysed to assess the effectiveness of the trial.

Community input is also a big part of the process and the DPI will survey locals by phone and at drop-in stands until Wednesday.

Or you can complete the survey online. Go to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au and search for "North Coast shark net trial”.

Big night tides

WITH the new moon tonight, we can expect some of the highest tides of the year to occur in the small hours over the weekend.

There's every chance of a tidal difference of close to 2m so there'll be plenty of water moving about.

If you're thinking of spending a night on the beach, you'll have to look for somewhere special to park your 4WD, especially since it's technically illegal to park above the high water mark on most beaches.

Realistically, don't park on or drive over beach vegetation because those plants are all that's holding back the ocean.

The midweek big swell is dropping back but the water close to shore is quite dirty and not all that productive.

Best offshore catches this week have been a few miles seaward, where snapper, pearl perch, teraglin, kings and amberjack have been on the list, along with bar cod, gemfish and other ooglies for those heading way out and dropping into the depths.

Credit due

PLAUDITS to Summerland Credit Union for stumping up $1200 from its eco-donation program to transport hundreds of local primary and secondary school students to district wetlands this week.

Local conservation bodies, including OzFish Australia Ballina, were there to help the students discover that a wetland isn't a swamp. The seeds of their future custodianship have been planted.