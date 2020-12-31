Menu
Perfect beach weather at Byron Bay
News

‘Here to trash myself, not the place’ say tourists

Javier Encalada
31st Dec 2020 2:12 PM
THOUSANDS of tourists took advantage of the sunny weather on the last day of the year to enjoy some time at the beach in Byron Bay.

Although the temperature was perfect and there was no rain clouds in sight, Main Beach was closed to swimmers due to erosion.

Some sand is available but not enough to have many people swim safely at the beach, so surf life savers decided to direct people to The Wreck and The Pass instead.

“Submerged rocks and debris,” warned a sign at the beach.

“Please swim at flags at the each across the carpark.”

Most people followed the warning clearly marked in not one but two signs located in the access to the beach, but not everyone did.

Up in the park, many young people had a nap under the pandanus trees.

Newcastle’s Teresa Ollard was not impressed with the number of people at the beach.

“I don’t like it’ it’s too busy, but I guess I am here like, with another six friends, so I can’t complain,” she said.

Her friend Fatima said she felt OK because they were trying to follow all guidelines.

“We are trying to keep to ourselves, but it’s hard when it’s so busy,” she said.

“I think we did not expect Byron to be this busy, but it’s the new year I guess and we are doing everything by the book.”

Melbourne teacher Josh decided to be frank about his plans.

“No mate, I’m here to trash myself, not the place,” he said.

“But I guess one does lead to the other.

“Anyway, we love Byron and we are hoping to come back soon.”

