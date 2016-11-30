PHOTOS: Impressive light show as storm hits Northern Rivers

Kat Thompson took this photo of last night's storm.

TUESDAY 6.30am: THE region was treated to an impressive light show last night as a thunderstorm rolled in over the Northern Rivers.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore received 3.8mm of rainfall, Casino 2.4mm, Ballina 4.6mm and Byron Bay 0.4mm.

The situation is due to a broad low pressure trough which extends from Queensland into inland New South Wales while a slow moving high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea.

These two systems will combine to bring isolated thunderstorms and showers to eastern parts of the state for the next few days, the BoM said.

The rest of today is set to be sunny, but with a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening.

A thunderstorm at that time is also likely.

Winds are set to be north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h tending north to northeasterly in the middle of the day, and daytime maximum temperatures expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Storm coming in over Lismore

UPDATE 7.45pm: AREAS currently being affected by the storm over the Northern Rivers include:

Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Murwillumbah, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki and Tabulam.

Another warning will be issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 10.15pm.

UPDATE 5pm: SEVERE thunderstorms are predicted again for the Northern Rivers and are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Tenterfield and Kyogle.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:45 pm.

MONDAY 12pm: CERTAIN areas of the Northern Rivers were favoured with rain last night, but many missed out completely.

While Casino and areas around Lismore saw some much needed rain, places on the coast didn't get a drop.

There is still hope tonight, however, as the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more storms for the Northern Rivers, although it is more for inland towns than coastal.

But nothing is ever 100% with weather predictions, so watch this space.

The storms are being caused by a broad low pressure trough that is extending from Queensland into northeastern New South Wales.

The trough is expected to be the dominant synoptic feature over the next few days.

SUNDAY 3pm: AS predicted earlier this week, the Northern Rivers can look forward to some storms over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the area for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds.

This warning was issued at 3.23 today and the areas affected include:

Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Murwillumbah, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki and Tabulam.

