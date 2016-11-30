News

PHOTOS: Impressive light show as storm hits Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 27th Nov 2016 2:59 PM Updated: 29th Nov 2016 6:30 AM
Kat Thompson took this photo of last night's storm.
Kat Thompson took this photo of last night's storm.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TUESDAY 6.30am: THE region was treated to an impressive light show last night as a thunderstorm rolled in over the Northern Rivers. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore received 3.8mm of rainfall, Casino 2.4mm, Ballina 4.6mm and Byron Bay 0.4mm.

The situation is due to a broad low pressure trough which extends from Queensland into inland New South Wales while a slow moving high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

These two systems will combine to bring isolated thunderstorms and showers to eastern parts of the state for the next few days, the BoM said.

The rest of today is set to be sunny, but with a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening. 

A thunderstorm at that time is also likely.

Winds are set to be north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h tending north to northeasterly in the middle of the day, and daytime maximum temperatures expected to be 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

 

Storm coming in over Lismore
Storm coming in over Lismore

UPDATE 7.45pm: AREAS currently being affected by the storm over the Northern Rivers include:

Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Murwillumbah, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki and Tabulam.

Another warning will be issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 10.15pm.

 

UPDATE 5pm: SEVERE thunderstorms are predicted again for the Northern Rivers and are  likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Tenterfield and Kyogle.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover.
* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:45 pm.

 

MONDAY 12pm: CERTAIN areas of the Northern Rivers were favoured with rain last night, but many missed out completely.

See rain update here

While Casino and areas around Lismore saw some much needed rain, places on the coast didn't get a drop.

There is still hope tonight, however, as the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more storms for the Northern Rivers, although it is more for inland towns than coastal.

But nothing is ever 100% with weather predictions, so watch this space.

The storms are being caused by a broad low pressure trough that is extending from Queensland into northeastern New South Wales.

The trough is expected to be the dominant synoptic feature over the next few days.

 

SUNDAY 3pm: AS predicted earlier this week, the Northern Rivers can look forward to some storms over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the area for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds.

This warning was issued at 3.23 today and the areas affected include:

Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Murwillumbah, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki and Tabulam.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:25 pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bureau of meteorology northern rivers storm

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Patagonia's grass roots environmentalism

Patagonia's grass roots environmentalism

Patagonia is continuing with its innovative online fundraising campaign in Australia and locals have until this Friday to double down for the environment.

Circus Arts battle of Superheroes and Supervillains

CIRCUS ARTS: Superheroes and Supervillains will battle at out at Circus Arts end of year show.

Its good versus evil at Circus Arts end of year show

Teacher strike looms: 2000 schools thrown into chaos

New teachers begin on a salary of $49,647

Midwives questioned about newborn baby's death

court generic

Why were there "numerous delays" and no heart rate monitor?

Local Partners

Patagonia's grass roots environmentalism

Patagonia is continuing with its innovative online fundraising campaign in Australia and locals have until this Friday to double down for the environment.

Fate of popular park to be revealed today

Local residents at the Suffolk Park rally to save the village green earlier this month.

Community protests, petitions, and politicians' advocacy led to this

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.

Short films feature local artists living with disabilities

The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Toni Scanlon.

Arguably the best local production of the year

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

This could be your only chance to see Neil Young

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

UPDATED: Paul Capsis adds second Tropical Fruits show

HIT: Paul Capsis accepts his award for Best Performance in an Australian Contemporary Concert at the 6th Annual Helpmann Awards in Sydney, Monday, July, 31, 2006.

With a show called Addicted to the Nightlife

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

...UNDER OFFER...This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Large Family Home In Quiet Position

34 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $790,000 to...

Set on a 624m2 north facing block is this immaculate and spacious home. Large open plan living areas include lounge room, family room plus dining room all set...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... $2,500,000 +...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

...SOLD PRIOR TO AUCTION ...For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!