Here come Future Legends

LAST week we saw awesome weather around the shire, with smaller waves but tropical conditions out in the surf.

We had lighter winds giving surfers a few more options to get wet along the open beach breaks.

Southerly winds came up the coast a couple of days ago that should have brought some swell with it too.

I caught up with Max and Von Pendergast and it's almost that time of year again for the annual Future Legends kids surf meet in conjunction with the Byron Malibu Classic starting next Friday, April 27 and and running to April 29.

Max and Von have been gently educating the little ones on surf safety and how to treat each other and the surf environment.

As part of their trophies for the kids, Max writes and illustrates a colouring- in book to help in their surfing education.

There will be limited beach entries, so get in early if you want your grommets given the best safe surfing advice in The Bay.

Next year will be a milestone as they mark 25 years in instructing the Future Legends.

For more information, go to the website www. byronbaymalibuclub.org.

Happy days and catch you in the waves.

Gaz