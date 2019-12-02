Survivor’s amazing story: ‘Her feet, fingers turned black’

WHEN Tayla Egan was 12 years old she dreamt of being a model, but that was before a deadly case of sepsis resulted in her losing half of her left leg and later her right foot.

At 14 she was sent home from the hospital to die.

Not only did Tayla survive against all odds, she is now realising her dream of becoming a model.

Tayla Egan, 17, is an ambassador for Every Human. Picture: Annette Dew

Now 17, the inspirational girl has been announced as an ambassador for Every Human - the first Australian fashion brand specifically tailored to people living with a disability.

"I never thought I'd be a model but I always wanted to," she said.

"When I was in Grade 7 I wrote this whole thing about how I wanted to be a model, and then mum saw Every Human on Facebook and it all just happened."

In 2017 Tayla contracted the flu before pneumonia led to potentially lethal sepsis. Told their eldest child may not survive the ambulance ride from Redlands to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, Joanne and Paul Egan were urged to prepare for the worst.

"She was on life support, she had total organ failure and the prognosis was not very good," Mr Egan said.

"She had open heart surgery. Her feet had turned black, her fingers were black and she was in a coma."

Within a few weeks, Tayla - who was told by her parents she was going home to get better - was sent home from hospital to die.

"When you looked into Tayla's eyes, she just always had that bright sparkle in her eyes and I just knew, she wasn't going anywhere," Mrs Egan said.

Half of Tayla's left leg was amputated in 2018, and 12 weeks ago she had her right foot removed.