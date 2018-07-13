Superman star apologises for #MeToo comments

Henry Cavill has apologised after creating controversy over his comments on the #MeToo movement in an interview with GQ magazine. Picture: AFP Photo/Thomas Samson

Henry Cavill has apologised after creating controversy over his comments on the #MeToo movement in an interview with GQ magazine. Picture: AFP Photo/Thomas Samson

HENRY Cavill has apologised amid backlash over his comments about being too afraid to flirt with women due to the #MeToo movement.

The Mission: Impossible - Fallout star copped heavy criticism for telling GQ Australia that the current climate has made him too afraid to approach women.

"It's very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it's like: 'Well, I don't want to go up and talk to her, because I'm going to be called a rapist or something.' So you're like, 'Forget it, I'm going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked,'" he told the magazine.

"But it's way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I'm someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what's going to happen?"

Cavill posing with fans at the premiere of Mission: Impossible — Fallout in Paris this week. Picture: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Cavill's comments spurred severe backlash online, which prompted him to issue an apology.

"Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #MeToo movement, I just wanted to apologise for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created," he told Page Six in a statement.

"Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional or a significant other.

"Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form," his statement continued. "This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that is so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission.