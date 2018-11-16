Henriques smashes 152 after baring soul

Moises Henriques acknowledges the applause after scoring a century on the opening day of NSW's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

A DAY after baring his soul to the world, Moises Henriques has posted a ruthless century for NSW in their Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland in Canberra.

The former Test all-rounder piled on 152 before the Blues collapsed to be all out for 279 in the final session on day one at Manuka Oval.

On Thursday, Henriques detailed his battle with depression and anxiety in an ABC interview, but he seemed at ease at the crease as he brought up the eighth ton of his first-class career.

Henriques went to the crease with the Blues in trouble at 2-43 on a batting-friendly deck before leading a fightback.

He smashed 20 fours and one six in his 178-ball innings but the Blues were ultimately bowled out for what appeared to be a below-par score.

He and young gun Jason Sangha (27) put on 88 for the fourth wicket, and Peter Nevill contributed a valuable 29.

However, the Blues fell in a heap in the final session, losing their final five wickets for 16.

Henriques was caught and bowled by Mark Steketee, who was the chief destroyer for the Bulls, taking 4-38.

Steketee also took the valuable wickets of up-and-coming pair Sangha and Jack Edwards (2).

-AAP