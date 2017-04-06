News

Helping out: Sunshine after the floods and rain

Christian Morrow
| 6th Apr 2017 10:13 AM
SCHOOL'S OUT: Local children frolic in the flooded playground at Bangalow Public School.
SCHOOL'S OUT: Local children frolic in the flooded playground at Bangalow Public School. Lyn McCarthy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

I DON'T know about you but Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was for me yet another eerie reminder of just how strange the weather is getting.

After a couple of months of incredible heat and humidity that ruined coiffures and sleeping patterns across the Northern Rivers, XTC Debbie drops a s!@t-load of rain (as they say in meteorological circles) and wreaks havoc.

Tragically there were lives lost and businesses ruined forever and our hearts go out to those on the receiving end.

This was followed by the inevitable plague of pollies that received mixed reviews all round. Here's a hint for Malcolm and Bill - affordable flood insurance for business.

But like sunshine through the rain our communities' incredible generosity of spirit shone with offers of accommodation and other help flowing around the social media sphere.

Of note for helping Lismore is the Facebook group Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up - Northern NSW and website lismore.recovers.org

To help out Murwillumbah go to the Facebook groups: Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non Perishable Items and Flood Clean Up 2484.

Here in Byron Shire there are a couple of groups collecting for the clean up in Lismore at Macs Milk Bar in Byron Bay (see page 12) and the Facebook group: Baked Relief Bangalow.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron shire ex-tropical cyclone debbie flood recovery lismore 2017 floods murwillumbah floods

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organbisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Santos Organics Staff Charity Fund supporting local community groups

UNBROKEN: Lisa Apostolides and the Byron Youth Theatre Team.

Santos Organics announces Staff Charity Fund recipients.

COMMENT: Art transforms Byron's alleys

THROWING SHAPES: Installation of Harley Graham and Max Beaur's sky sculpture at Elysium Creative Road project in Lateen Road Byron Bay. The installation was done Andrew Swain seen here with curator Rebecca Townsend.

Elysium breaks new ground

PHOTO GALLERY: After the Flood

SHACK: After last weeks deluge Brunswick Heads Beach near the river mouth was littered with tonnes of driftwood and locals got to work building their very own waterfront beach shacks. Seen here are Monet Shortland, Sheri Hutchings and Jade Hutchings from Brunswick Heads.

Photo Gallery of XTC Debbie in Byron

Local Partners

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organbisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Helping out: Sunshine after the floods and rain

SCHOOL'S OUT: Local children frolic in the flooded playground at Bangalow Public School.

Helping out after the flood

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Buffet is planning to 'crank it up'

ICON: American musician James William 'Jimmy' Buffett

At his Bluesfest show this Easter

Koala named after Bluesfest star

FAVORITE: Irish Mythen is a 2015 (Canadian) East Coast Music Association winner.

The Irish-born singer is very happy about the announcement

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organbisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Massive Price Adjustment

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,650,000

Owners instructions are clear that this well positioned apartment on Lighthouse Road needs to be sold. Reduced price to a firm $1.65m. We are delighted to present...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

&quot;TOWN &amp; COUNTRY LIVING&quot;

Lismore Heights 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $195,000

A residential lot of approximately 1/2 an acre, elevated and breezy with rural views. Set on the outskirts of Lismore with picturesque northerly valley views and...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction Saturday...

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!