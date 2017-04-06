Helping out: Sunshine after the floods and rain

SCHOOL'S OUT: Local children frolic in the flooded playground at Bangalow Public School.

I DON'T know about you but Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was for me yet another eerie reminder of just how strange the weather is getting.

After a couple of months of incredible heat and humidity that ruined coiffures and sleeping patterns across the Northern Rivers, XTC Debbie drops a s!@t-load of rain (as they say in meteorological circles) and wreaks havoc.

Tragically there were lives lost and businesses ruined forever and our hearts go out to those on the receiving end.

This was followed by the inevitable plague of pollies that received mixed reviews all round. Here's a hint for Malcolm and Bill - affordable flood insurance for business.

But like sunshine through the rain our communities' incredible generosity of spirit shone with offers of accommodation and other help flowing around the social media sphere.

Of note for helping Lismore is the Facebook group Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up - Northern NSW and website lismore.recovers.org

To help out Murwillumbah go to the Facebook groups: Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non Perishable Items and Flood Clean Up 2484.

Here in Byron Shire there are a couple of groups collecting for the clean up in Lismore at Macs Milk Bar in Byron Bay (see page 12) and the Facebook group: Baked Relief Bangalow.