Helping James build a better life after bike accident

The Lions Club is running a raffle to raise money to support James Murphy.

THE Bangalow community is rallying behind 21-year-old James Murphy after a mountain biking accident in February 2016 in Eureka left him quadriplegic.

James, the youngest of six children, had his first night back at home in December after spending 10 months in five different hospitals undergoing surgeries and rehab.

The Bangalow Lions Club is running a raffle, with the first prize being a Toyota Yaris Ascent five-door hatch as the main prize, to assist James buy an electronically controlled exercise machine, crucial for him to manage his ongoing rehabilitation.

Apart from the Yaris, prizes include: 2nd prize $500 cash from Byron Bay Winter Whales; 3rd prize dinner for two at Town Restaurant in Bangalow, valued at $170; and 4th prize two surf lessons from Style Surf School, valued at $120.

Ticket sellers will be doorknocking the area soon and will also be available at local farmers/community markets as well as Ballina Fair Shopping Centre for a short period.

The raffle will be drawn at 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 8 at the Lion's Club meeting at Heritage House.

Volunteers are also needed to sell tickets. To help out, call 0428730458.