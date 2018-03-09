Menu
Helping everyone to enjoy a surf

SMILES ON DIALS: The Disabled Surfers Association will be at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay next Saturday March 17.
SMILES ON DIALS: The Disabled Surfers Association will be at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay next Saturday March 17. Contributed
Christian Morrow
by

IT'S time to put some 'smiles on some dials' next Saturday March 17 for the Disabled Surfers Association Far North Coast branch's Let's Go Surfing Day weekend.

The event will be held at Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay from 9am and the association is looking for volunteers, surfers or non-surfers, experienced or first-timers, to help on the day.

The mission is to put smiles on dials by taking disabled participants of all ages and all disabilities surfing in a fun, friendly and safe environment.

Water people, sign-on assistants, caterers and anyone who wants to lend a hand are welcome to come along for a fun morning in the waves.

Volunteers are required from 9am for sign-on and a briefing on how the morning works. Participants are invited to attend at 10am. A free lunch will follow after the surfing.

Rash vests, suntan lotion and water are provided. Don't forget your swimmers, hat and towel.

The DSA is surfing's only registered charity dedicated to the disabled and creating opportunities for everyone to experience a unique event under supervision from trained beach marshals.

For details, visit disabled surfers.org/nsw/far-north- coast-branch/ or its Facebook page.

Topics:  clarkes beach byron bay disabled surfing association surf safety

