Helping children sleep naturally

FAR North Coast children who have suffered trauma and can't sleep are getting support from local charity Comfort for Kids and Santos.

Research shows that traumatised children have high levels of the stress hormone cortisol at night, which leads to difficult nights and lack of sleep.

"These kids suffer a debilitating double-whammy. Not only have they experienced trauma; they then enter a cycle of sleeplessness. The result is they often become physically and mentally ill, then everyday life and learning becomes immensely challenging - leading to a downward physiological and psychological spiral before they even reach their teens. Sleeping well is vital for our well-being, especially during developmental years and that's were we come in,” Comfort Kids director Ahna de Vena said.

Already Comfort for Kids has helped more than 600 children in NSW to sleep well naturally. With Santos's generous community grant, 200 more Northern Rivers children are going to find more peace at night and wake up rejuvenated, on a path to thrive.

Comfort for Kids is seeking local child-focused organisations to be part of their sleep support program. Contact Comfort for Kids on 0452452066.