Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

CALLING triple zero on Christmas Day because a family member has had an accident is not something anyone would expect or want to endure.

But this frightening turn of events became a reality last year for one Far North Coast family when Savanah Aspery needed an emergency flight a board the regions Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Savanah had sustained injuries requiring surgery after she fell from a high-mounted flying fox.

She is now one of over 9200 people since 1982 to become a patient of the Rescue Helicopter with her incredible rescue story part of the Services annual Rescue Day appeal.

This week Rescue Day is on Friday, August 10.

It's all about celebrating the vital role the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service plays in responding to emergencies across Northern NSW from its base in Lismore.

To read Savanah's rescue story in full visit the service's website at: www.helirescue.com.au.

Donation support being able to be given via this website or by calling

1800 155 155.