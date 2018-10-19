Help support the creativity of our local kids

EVENT: The Futurama Drama film festival will showcase short films, animations and music videos put together by Bangalow Public School students.

EVENT: The Futurama Drama film festival will showcase short films, animations and music videos put together by Bangalow Public School students.

LIGHTS, cameras, action!

Bangalow Public School students are busily preparing for what could be the event of the season.

Anticipation is building ahead of Bangalow Public School's inaugural Futurama Drama film festival happening across three big nights this week at the A&I Hall in Bangalow.

Final edits are being made as the school prepares to roll out the red carpet for this ambitious cavalcade of film and glamour that will celebrate the creative efforts of all children at BPS.

The film festival has been put together entirely by the students and showcases the hard work and creative effort of all BPS students from Kindergarten to Year 6 as they present their short films, animations and music videos.

Bangalow's Stage 3 students have been working hard on the Movies and Meals project which has seen them plan, design and create a dinner menu for Futurama Drama as part of a fundraising effort for the school.

Dishes will include: Thai beef salad, tacos (GF), grandma's beef casserole, sushi (vegan), vege fried rice (VG), chilli con carne and, for dessert, either chocolate mousse or custard tarts.

In order to assist with planning and avoid food wastage, all meals must be ordered via Flexischools.

Tickets are $10 per person (per evening) and will be pre-sold only with no door sales.

So get on board early and be part of the Movies and Meals project at the inaugural Futurama Drama film festival.

Film festival dates

Tuesday, October 23, at 6pm - Early Stage 1 and Stage 1 (Kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2),

Wednesday, October 24, at 6pm - Stage 2 (Grades 3 and 4) and

Thursday, October 25, at 6pm - Stage 3 (Grade 5 & 6)