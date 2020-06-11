Help raise $200,000 to support our community

WORKING FOR THE COMMUNITY: Barbara Swain, founder of Mental Health Support Group; John Callanan, NRCF Chair, and Andy Hamilton, founder of Human Nature Adventure Therapy.

THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF) has launched the Resilience and Regeneration Fund to support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation is trying to raise more than $200,000 to support more than 30 community organisations.

Based in Ballina, the foundation will be offering grants of up to $10,000 to organisations helping the community to recover from the social or economic effect of the pandemic.

Whether it’s mental health programs, youth support, helping families at risk of violence or offering crisis housing, the funding will help charitable, not-for-profit organisations currently relying on private funding.

NRCF Executive Officer Emily Berry made a call to anyone in the community who could make a tax-deductible donation to the fund to contact the NRCF by emailing info@nrcf.og, au.

“It could be a business, an individual, a foundation or trust,” she said.

“We are an independent philanthropic foundation with no government support so most of the donations we receive are from private individuals, local businesses or foundations.”

The NRCF covers the LGAs of Clarence Valley, Richmond Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Tweed Ballina and Byron Bay.

Any not-for profit organisation in the area in the region can register on their website (nrcf.org.au), so as soon as the application program for the grant opens they will be emailed the details of the process, Ms Berry said.

“Now, with this project, we will grant to any not-for-profit in the entire region, and it does not matter if it does charity status or not, as long as they have a charitable purpose and they are a not-for-profit with an annual turnover of up to $5 million,” she explained.

“We chose to support organisations that really rely on independent funding to survive.”

The grants round will open on Tuesday, July 7, and will close on August 17.

NRCF Chair John Callanan said the foundation partnered with Portland House Foundation and James Frizelle Charitable Foundation to commit an initial $158,500 to the effort.

“The NRCF has been committed to standing with our community organisations for over 15 years, with a firm resolve to bring community resources together to help those most vulnerable,” he said.

“We have the resources and grant making expertise to maximise impact in our own region right now.”