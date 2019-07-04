Menu
Login
Crime

Help police identify pair over 1000L diesel theft

4th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to identify two people they believe are connected to the theft of 1000L of diesel in Toowoomba this month.

Grainy CCTV images show two people at a construction site on Boundary Rd in Toowoomba on July 2.

The pair drove to the site in a red Holden Commodore sedan towing a white 5000L fuel tanker.

Police said the pair is believed to have stolen about 1000L of diesel from four vehicles onsite, causing minor damage to the vehicles before fleeing.

Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2.
Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2. QPS

The pair is shown wearing hooded jumpers at the time.

If you recognise the vehicle, or the people, phone police and quote reference QP1901268914.

toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Further revolting developments

    Further revolting developments

    News THE life-or-death battle over exactly how wide, high, handsome or otherwise buildings should be.

    Students seeing the big picture

    Students seeing the big picture

    News OCEAN Shores Art Expo helping to foster tomorrow's art stars

    Riders keeping it clean

    Riders keeping it clean

    News Keeping it clean at Tyagarah

    Wasting time tackling Folau

    Wasting time tackling Folau

    News All kinds of wrong on a truly biblical scale