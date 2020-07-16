Help on the way as arts organisations band together

THE Regional Arts Network has reaffirmed it’s support to help the arts and culture scene in light of the coronavirus pandemic continuing.

The regional arts network is a collective of regional art associations, including Arts Northern Rivers, which is dedicated to providing opportunities for aspiring and established artists in many creative fields.

Elizabeth Rogers, CEO for Regional Arts NSW, said the coronavirus pandemic had strengthened rather than weakened their resolve to help the industry.

“The Regional Arts Network of NSW is a unique model for cultural service delivery which remains vital across regional NSW. The collective and strategic response to the regional arts sector during the COVID-19 crisis has amplified the Network’s commitment to supporting cultural development opportunities in the regions they serve.”

Speaking previously to The Northern Star, Arts Northern Rivers said it was looking into creating live performance opportunities for artists in the area.

Local bands have previously said the local arts scene needs more opportunities for bands to hone their craft.

Arts Northern Rivers have already begun to act on their promise by securing significant funding for the sector.

“In addition to the micro grants program, which allowed us to provide over $15,000 in small grants to support our creative community, we have subsidised professional development packages and secured funding to assist the music sector through a showcase and development project once restrictions ease,” Arts Northern Rivers Executive Director, Peter Wood said.

“These responses highlight the value of locally based regional arts development organisations like Arts Northern Rivers to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our community.”