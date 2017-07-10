Help guide Byron's residential strategy

NORTH Byron Shire residents are being encouraged to help guide Byron Shire's future residential strategy.

BY THE year 2036 up to 4500 homes will be built in north Byron Shire to accommodate increasing population, and residents with an interest in urban planning can help dictate where.

The Byron Shire Residential Strategy will enable council, with help from the community, to communicate where and how the additional 3750 - 4500 homes needed for our increasing population are to be delivered in our towns and villages.

Community guidance groups are already in place for Bangalow, Byron Bay and Mullumbimby to assist council with developing and or delivering the respective towns and village masterplans.

The council's director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said as village master planning has yet to be undertaken for the northern villages of the shire, there is no structured guidance group to represent this area.

"To help fill this gap, we are creating a representative group for the northern villages of the Shire," Ms Burt said.

Council is looking for 15-20 members from Brunswick Heads, Billinudgel, Ocean Shores, South Golden Beach and New Brighton who have an interest in housing and residential matters.

It is hoped that this group will remain after the strategy is completed for the purposes of further consultation on other council projects.

Expressions of interest are being sought up until July 28, 2017.

More information can be found at http://www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au/northern-villages

Council will decide on the group's representation at their meeting of August 24, 2017.

Initially applicants will need to be available during September to November 2017 to participate in a few workshops.

Like to know more? Call and chat to Byron Shire Council staff on 6626 7126.