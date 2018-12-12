Help choose a name for adorable sea lion pup

Members of the public are being asked to help choose a name for this sea lion pup.

CAN you help think of a name for this cute little guy?

This rare Australian sea-lions, a male pup, was born at Taronga Zoo Sydney and now the public is being invited to help pick a name for him.

Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said the Australian sea-lion was one of the rarest in the world and is only found in South Australia and the southern tip of Western Australia.

"This little pup is a vital addition to Taronga's breeding program for this endangered species. This is why we are asking Australians to choose one of two possible names for him," she said.

Ms Upton said the pup was born on 6 November 6 to first-time mum Nala.

He's healthy and extremely active.

"He now weighs 12kg, having gained a whopping 5kg since his first weigh-in five weeks ago," she said.

"Ten-year-old Nala and her own mother, Kira, were also born at Taronga, making this new pup a third-generation Sea-lion in the zoo's breeding program.

"The pup was sired by Charlie, an 11-year-old Australian Sea-lion bull who was rescued as an orphan when he was young and who came to Taronga from Sea World as part of the regional breeding program for this species."

Taronga's marine mammal department supervisor, Danielle Fox, said Nala was a natural first-time mum and was taking good care of the pup.

"She doesn't stray too far from him for long - she watches him closely while he's in the water and if he seems to be struggling she will quickly pull him out," she said.

People can choose one of two suggestions for the pup's moniker and give a reason on the Taronga Zoo Sydney website at https://taronga.org.au/sydney-zoo

The entry with the best reason for choosing one of the names wins a one year Taronga Zoo Friends membership subscription.

The two suggested names are:

Arno: A geographical name relating to a beach on Kangaroo Island where Australian Sea-lions are found; or

Torre: A tribute to long-standing Marine Mammal Keeper Ady D'Ettorre, who has worked at Taronga Zoo Sydney for 35 years and is retiring in 2019.

Entries will be taken until December 18 and the name is expected to be announced by December 21.