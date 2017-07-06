News

Helicopters and drones in holiday skies

6th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
Drone surveillance will be happening over North Coast beaches during the school holidays.
Drone surveillance will be happening over North Coast beaches during the school holidays. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HELICOPTER and drone surveillance is back over northern New South Wales beaches for the school holidays, with both helicopters and drones taking to the skies to keep an eye on beachgoers.

"Contractors are testing the use of a siren on a drone to alert swimmers and surfers if a shark is spotted nearby,” Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair said.

"Drones and helicopters have proved a very successful measure in protecting beachgoers. Last summer they spotted 571 dangerous sharks and assisted in saving two swimmers caught in a rip.”

From July 1, the fifth drone trial will get under way with flights taking place every day until July 16 at Lennox Head, Ballina, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

Helicopter flights will be in the air every day of the school holidays from Point Danger, Tweed Heads to South Ballina, and well as further south down the coast between Wooli and South Sawtell, from Nambucca Heads to Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie and Crowdy Head to Birubi.

Thirty-five SMART drumlines are also currently deployed between Ballina and Evans Head and complement the network of 20 VR4G listening stations, to provide real time shark alerts to beachgoers via Twitter and the App when a tagged shark swims within 500m.

Director of Life Saving for the Far North Coast, Chris Samuels, said the extra surveillance had previously been a great asset for making beaches safer on the North Coast.

"(They have) assisted with early notification for surf lifesaving resources,” Mr Samuels said. "It is a good sort of warning for those not swimming in patrolled areas and it allows surf lifesavers to focus on those patrolled areas with the DPI on shark surveillance.”

Mr Blair said beachgoers should keep an eye out for these helicopters, which are clearly identified with SharkSmart signage.

"Beachgoers can stay up to date through the SharkSmart app and Twitter during the break to make sure they are aware of what is happening at their local beach,” Mr Blair said.

"The NSW Government's shark management strategy is a science-driven, innovative project.”

Byron Shire News

Topics:  ballina beaches byron bay drone evans head helicopter lennox head nsw smart drumlines surveillance

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
In Hearts Wake take on all girl moshpit

In Hearts Wake take on all girl moshpit

"FOR far too long, heavy music has been male-dominated."

Bruns workers fishing for fresh hope

HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Bruns Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.

Former employees of the Brunswick Fish Co hope to go back to work

Opposition hardens against new development

BATTLE LINES: In amongst locals opposed to the West Byron Development as proposed are Byron Shire Councillors Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndaiye and Jann Hackett.

Concerned locals attended a meeting on the West Byron Development

Byron masseur Claude Novi jailed for sleazy session

Massage

"I could feel him breathing and hovering over me..."

Local Partners

Activists awarded for making a stand against Adani

THE dual fight for Aboriginal rights, combined with the fight against dirty coal at the proposed $21 billion Adani Carmichael mine, came to the Northern Rivers.

Volunteer - you're in for a treat

Camellias - the variety of colours, shapes and flowers now is truly a gardener's dream.

If you love camellias, there's a new variety for your garden

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

Hop into the Rock'n'Roll with Bunny Racket

Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

Sesame Street meets The Ramones, with fluffy ears

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013 until last week.

Guide to Better Living 2017 doing better than the original release

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

Sister act when it comes to music festivals

BUSHED: Tinpan Orange are coming back to Mullumbimby

Some familiar bands will be flying south for winter

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with studio is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre, schools and...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Pick of the Positions

Shop 3/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities ... Price Guide...

The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities to buy a single retail shop like this one are very rare. This retail space is front row...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!