Helicopters and drones in holiday skies

HELICOPTER and drone surveillance is back over northern New South Wales beaches for the school holidays, with both helicopters and drones taking to the skies to keep an eye on beachgoers.

"Contractors are testing the use of a siren on a drone to alert swimmers and surfers if a shark is spotted nearby,” Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair said.

"Drones and helicopters have proved a very successful measure in protecting beachgoers. Last summer they spotted 571 dangerous sharks and assisted in saving two swimmers caught in a rip.”

From July 1, the fifth drone trial will get under way with flights taking place every day until July 16 at Lennox Head, Ballina, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

Helicopter flights will be in the air every day of the school holidays from Point Danger, Tweed Heads to South Ballina, and well as further south down the coast between Wooli and South Sawtell, from Nambucca Heads to Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie and Crowdy Head to Birubi.

Thirty-five SMART drumlines are also currently deployed between Ballina and Evans Head and complement the network of 20 VR4G listening stations, to provide real time shark alerts to beachgoers via Twitter and the App when a tagged shark swims within 500m.

Director of Life Saving for the Far North Coast, Chris Samuels, said the extra surveillance had previously been a great asset for making beaches safer on the North Coast.

"(They have) assisted with early notification for surf lifesaving resources,” Mr Samuels said. "It is a good sort of warning for those not swimming in patrolled areas and it allows surf lifesavers to focus on those patrolled areas with the DPI on shark surveillance.”

Mr Blair said beachgoers should keep an eye out for these helicopters, which are clearly identified with SharkSmart signage.

"Beachgoers can stay up to date through the SharkSmart app and Twitter during the break to make sure they are aware of what is happening at their local beach,” Mr Blair said.

"The NSW Government's shark management strategy is a science-driven, innovative project.”