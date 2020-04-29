Chopper, dog squad: Tweed police chase ends on island

A police helicopter and dog squad were called to help officers arrest four people who allegedly fled the scene of a car fire yesterday. Pictures: Jack Tran

A police helicopter and dog squad were called to help officers arrest four people who allegedly fled the scene of a car fire yesterday. Pictures: Jack Tran

A POLICE helicopter and dog squad were called to help officers arrest four people who allegedly fled the scene of a car fire yesterday.

Three men and a teenage girl have been charged over an alleged break in and a stolen car.

Police were called to Tweed Heads golf club about 8am yesterday following reports a car was on fire.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesman said officers chased the alleged offenders towards the Tweed River.

He said they arrested two of the alleged offenders, a 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man, at the shoreline.

The spokesman said with the help of Queensland Pol Air and the dog squad, officers found remaining accused, two men aged 19 and 28, on Ukerebagh Island.

"Police will allege in court the vehicle was stolen during a break and enter overnight at Banora Point," he said.

"All four were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where they were charged."

The 28-year-old man was charged with aggravated break and enter, steal motor vehicle, and destroy property in company use fire. He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

The 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated break and enter and carried in conveyance. He was refused bail to face the same court.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with aggravated break and enter, carried in conveyance, four counts of possess prohibited drug, and possession of a knife. She has been refused bail to face a children's court today.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with carried in conveyance and has been granted conditional bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on June 26.