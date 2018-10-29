Billionaire in horror crash

THE BBC has reported Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board his helicopter which crashed in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium.

The BBC quoted a source close to his family saying he was on board.

Sky News have since reported Reuters reports that his daughter, two pilots and a fifth person who has not been identified were also on board the helicopter.

Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai billionaire, is understood to have taken off from the stadium after Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday morning (AEDT).

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett was on the scene reporting.

"At about 8:30 this evening, eyewitnesses told me they saw the Leicester City owners' helicopter take off from the pitch inside the King Power Stadium - as it does after every game - and after a few seconds it appeared to lose control," he said.

"It was sent spinning out of control and crashed in the car park at the rear of the King Power Stadium, just a few hundred metres away from where the pitch is."

Officials from the club and Vichai's company, duty-free giant King Power International, declined to comment on whether he was in the helicopter when it spiralled out of control and crashed about an hour after the game.

According to witnesses, the helicopter just cleared the top of the stadium before it started to spin. It then plummeted to the ground and burst into flames.

John Butcher, who was near the stadium at the time of the crash, told the BBC his nephew saw the helicopter spiral out of control apparently due to a faulty rear propeller.

"Within a second it dropped like a stone to the floor … Luckily it did spiral for a little while and everybody sort of ran, sort of scattered. As far as we are aware nobody around the car park was caught up in this problem."

A Leicester City spokesman said: "We are assisting police and emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established."

No word on the fate of the people inside the helicopter has been released.

The city's local ambulance service said it released a team including a doctor and two ambulances to the scene.

"We sent a doctor, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, with the first resource arriving within two minutes of the call," a statement read.

Leicester was bought in 2010 by billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owns Thai duty-free retail giant King Power. The team won the English Premier League at odds of 5,000-1 in 2016.

Leading players in the side, including Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire, sent messages of support on Twitter, while rival clubs including Manchester City also voiced their concern.

Spoken to King Power, who will release a statement tomorrow. #LCFC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on-board the eight-seater helicopter to London. Failure, upon take off, resulted in a fire prior to a crash in the car park. No news on casualties. Prayers with #LCFC family — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 27, 2018

Freelance photographer Ryan Brown was covering the game and saw the helicopter clear the stadium before it crashed, the BBC reported.

"Literally the engine stopped and I turned around and it made a bit of a whirring noise," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It turned silent, blades started spinning and then there was a big bang."

The Premier League tweeted: "Thoughts from all at the Premier League are with everyone affected by tonight's incident." Leicester players Harry Maguire and Wilfred Ndidi tweeted the emoji of praying hands.