Ivanka, Jared in chopper scare

Supplied Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
by New York Post

A HELICOPTER carrying first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, had to be rerouted after one of its engines failed, law enforcement officials told CNN.

The senior White House aides were flying from Washington, DC, to New York on Thursday afternoon in a two-engine helicopter when one engine failed, reported theNew York Post.

Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump. Picture: AFP
The chopper had to return to Ronald Reagan National Airport, where the couple hopped on a commercial flight instead.

Jared and Ivanka returned safely to Washington. Picture: AFP
It is unclear how far into the less than two-hour trip they were when the engine failed.

The aircraft was a Sikorsky owned by the Trump Organisation.

A spokesperson for the couple had no comment on the incident.

 

This article was originally published in theNew York Post and has been reprinted with permission.

Topics:  engine failure helicopter ivanka trump

Local Partners