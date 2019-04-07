MAFS’ worst-kept secret confirmed

Mike admitted he was heartbroken by their split

Mike admitted he was heartbroken by their split

It's been one of TV's worst kept secrets for weeks and on Sunday night we finally got a straight answer - Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham have split.

The couple confirmed the news during the Married At First Sight reunion dinner party, with each of them walking in solo much to the shock of the other contestants.

Mike was the first to arrive, doing little to hide how dejected he was as he spoke to the other couples.

"Coming into this night as a single man wasn't what I wanted or expected," he said.

Next was Heidi, who also appeared uncomfortable to be reunited with her ex "husband" just weeks after calling it quits on their relationship and headed straight to the other female stars for comfort.

Their relationship split was confirmed when Mike entered the dinner party on his own

Mike was the first to reveal what had happened between him and Heidi following their vow renewal ceremony, explaining they had split soon after their declaration of love for one another.

"Right after the final vows Heidi and I went back to the Gold Coast together, but it didn't take long and the wheels started coming off," he told producers.

But Mike hinted that he wasn't quite over his TV spouse yet, adding: "Seeing her tonight, she looked gorgeous, I knew immediately why I fell in love with her."

Heidi also told a similar story about her and Mike's relationship demise, confirming they had broken up days after their vows.

"So we got to the end, we did the final vows and we told each other that we loved each other.

she said.

"I moved everything to the Gold Coast and then it just went to s**t. It was great for like two days and then it just went to s**t and then I haven't spoken to him since."

While the other MAFS stars were surprised to see Mike and Heidi had parted ways, viewers were not, with some even expressing relief that their relationship hadn't continued.

Australia's reaction to Mike and Heidi breaking up #mafs pic.twitter.com/Qh8lJN23Kg — Deb (@grunge_hippy) April 7, 2019

Despite having one of MAFS' most tumultuous relationships (remember the "I'm not your therapist" debacle?) Mike and Heidi somehow made it through the whole experiment and decided to stay together and say "I love you" for the first time during their vow renewal.

Heidi also looked dejected as she arrived for the dinner party and was given a warm hug from Jules

Their promise to stay together came despite an awkward last date for the pair in which Mike chose to take Heidi on a cruise despite her hating boats.

But in the days that followed their vow renewal episode airing viewers became suspicious that they had broken up, with Mike making a series of solo media appearances in contrast with other MAFS couples that had given joint interviews.

But he insisted they were still together, offering the excuse that Heidi was unable to get out of work commitments and join him on the promotional trail.

"Those are inaccurate," Mike told news.com.au on Thursday when asked about the rumours he had Heidi had split.

" … What evidence do you have to suggest that we're not together? She said we're together, and I said that we're together. What more do you need?"

Last month reports emerged that Mike, 44, had moved on with 26-year-old Casey Stewart, the 26-year-old daughter of Gina Stewart, a well-known social media star known as the "World's Hottest Grandma".

"They're planning to go public after the show, once Mike's commitments finish," a source claimed to Woman's Day.

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm Monday on Channel 9.