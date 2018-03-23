Menu
Login
Business

Heavy police presence at chambers blocks Adani protest

Anti Adani protesters outside Townsville City Council. March 22, 2018 Picture: Andrew Backhouse
Anti Adani protesters outside Townsville City Council. March 22, 2018 Picture: Andrew Backhouse
by ANDREW BACKHOUSE

A HEAVY police presence has been established outside Townsville City Council chambers amid reports staff were feeling threatened by activists.

At least six police officers were guarding the entrance to the chambers during today's general meeting to prevent anti Adani protesters gaining access to the meeting, which is open to the general public.

Activists chanted "show us the minutes Jenny", in an apparent reference to Mayor Jenny Hill and a decision by the council to spend $18.5 million on an airstrip which will service Adani's Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin.

Peter Newey, of the Townsville Residents & Ratepayers Association Facebook page, started a Change.org petition last year calling for details about what the council made decisions on and how the councillors made their decisions.

The Bulletin is not suggesting Mr Newey is connected to the latest protest.

 

RELATED

>> Bob Katter questions Adani funding

>> Small turn up to deliver petition against airstrip funding for Adani

>> Townsville council responds to Adani airstrip row

Today about 10 protesters were gathered outside the chambers being watched closely by police and council security.

The Bulletin was able to gain access to the meeting and the protesters could be heard from inside the chambers.

The meeting continued with the councillors generally seeming unperturbed.

It's the third time protesters have disrupted a council meeting this year.

Initial reports stated council staff felt "shaken" by the confrontation with the activists.

The Townsville council has said North Queensland would have lost 900 FIFO jobs to Rockhampton had it not agreed to co-fund Adani's Galilee Basin airstrip.

Related Items

Topics:  activists adani editors picks jenny hill minutes police protests qps townsville city council

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Helping out our Younger Heroes

HEROES: Damien Schofield with some of the attendees at the most recent Younger Heroes camp at Mount Warning

Yonger Heroes score bank award.

These Vampires live on jazz

MUSICIAN: Alex Boneham.

The Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band play this week

Rock band Sticky Fingers spotted on the Northern Rivers

SHOW TIME: Sticky Fingers always promises an entertaining show. Photo contributed.

The band has been in an 'indefinite hiatus' since February 2017

Local Partners