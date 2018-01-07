HEATWAVE: Northern Rivers towns expecting 36 degrees

Northern NSW residents are urged to stay cool, as high temperatures are predicted to be sustained into Monday. File photo.

Northern NSW residents are urged to stay cool, as high temperatures are predicted to be sustained into Monday. File photo. Nigel Hallett, Courier-Mail

RESIDENTS on the Northern Rivers are urged to monitor weather reports and health advice as heatwave conditions are expected to continue on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns temperatures are generally expected to increase over the weekend and will stay high into Monday.

"We've had a sustained period of light winds from central Australia," A BOM spokesperson told The Northern Star on Sunday.

"That's allowed allowed heat to build up, and a north westerly wind is bringing that hot air over NSW, predominantly over central and southern parts of NSW.

"Today, temperatures in the mid-40s are expected in Sydney and in the Northern Rivers, temperatures will be in the mid-30s, and tomorrow temperatures will be similar.

"Grafton will have 35-36 degrees for a few days in a row, Lismore will be around the 33 mark.

"On the coast we're at the high 20s or low 30s, and that's because of the effect of a sea breeze."

For #bushfire danger info in New South Wales:

⚠️ Check for fire weather warnings at https://t.co/of5NtvetSj.

🔖 Follow @NSWRFS or bookmark https://t.co/VcqMLxbcEC for fire danger ratings and bans.

📻 Listen to @abcnews Local Radio (frequencies at https://t.co/BDIEUU8evH). — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 6, 2018

Police reminded motorists it's not only an an offence for children or pets to be left unattended in a vehicle, it can be deadly.

Despite the recent warnings, in December a dog died after being left in a car at Rose Bay, and in a separate incident a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged at a Guildford hotel after he allegedly left a six-year-old boy in a car.

Some residents are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated.

Tourists, campers, and other holidaymakers who are in unfamiliar environments are urged to take extra care, especially when swimming.

Residents are urged to swim between the flags, read the safety signs for information about the beach and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information.

Livestock and pet owners are also being urged to ensure adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible. Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.

• Stay well-hydrated

• Avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks

• Limit your physical activity

• Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton

• Regularly check your forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology on radio, TV, internet or app

• Get advice from your doctor about whether your medication and/or your medical conditions may affect what you should do if it gets extremely hot

• Make sure you know who you are going to call (who may need help, and who could provide help to you if needed); make a list of telephone numbers and make sure they are current.

For more information go to the Beat the Heat website.

Members of the public should also regularly visit the Rural Fire Service website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au for updated bush fire warnings and information. For updated weather forecasts and warnings visit www.bom.gov.au.