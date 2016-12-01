HEATWAVE: Fears of tragedy as Qld, NSW to hit 42°C

An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

TODAY marks the start of a dangerous heatwave that will scorch Queensland and northern New South Wales until at least Tuesday next week.

Queensland Health is specifically warning regional areas as it responds to the potentially deadly conditions using the same protocols it relies on during a flood, cyclone or disease outbreak.

NSW Health also has a guide on dealing with the heatwave.

Parts of southern Queensland and northern NSW that will hit 42 as the wave breaks.

When and where it will spread, in photos (Best viewed in full screen)

Photos View Photo Gallery

Peter Aitken is the senior director of Queensland's Health's disaster management unit.

He said hospitals across Queensland will already be spreading the message of danger "before the impact of the heat hits".

Mr Aitken said hospitals and health services are readying for a rush of patients who are struck with heat-related health issues.

"With any event where we know we are likely to experience elevated levels of demand such as heatwave, cyclone, flood or pandemic, we work with our local hospital and health services to ensure they are prepared," he said.

"We know this event will likely impact across the weekend and we need to make sure we have the clinical and support staff available to provide the appropriate level of care and response."





It comes as Queensland paramedics warned those in the path of the heatwave that such conditions can be fatal.

"QAS director of patient safety Tony Hucker said if the brain becomes too hot "it can be a fatal income".

"Heat stroke can actually kill you," he said.

"Once your brain gets to the temperature of about 40 degrees, it's dangerous.

HOW HOT WILL IT BE WHERE YOU ARE?

Maximum temperatures predicted during five-day heatwave

(BOM predictions as of 7.30am Thurs)

QUEENSLAND

Biloela: 41



Blackwater: 42

Brisbane: 36

Bundaberg 34

Caloundra 35

Caboolture 37

Dysart: 42

Emerald: 42

Gatton 41

Gladstone 32

Gympie 39

Hamilton Is: 31

Hervey Bay 32

Ipswich 39

Kingaroy 39

Logan: 36

Longreach: 43

Mackay 34

Maleny 36

Maroochydore 34

Nambour: 37

Maryborough 36



Moranbah: 41

Proserpine: 37

Rockhampton 38

Roma 43

Surat: 42

Toowoomba 37

Warwick 38



NSW

Coffs Harbour 33



Grafton 39



Lismore 36



Moree 42



Tamworth 38



Tweed 26

Who is at risk?

All residents are at risk during periods of hot or prolonged high temperatures, however some people are at a higher risk of harm.

This includes:

the elderly-especially those who live alone



babies and very young children



pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers



people who suffer from a pre-existing medical condition-such as diabetes, kidney disease or mental illness



people who take certain medications - such as allergy medicines (antihistamines), blood pressure and heart medications (beta-blockers), fluid tablets (diuretics) and anti-depressant or anti-psychotic medications. If you take medication, consult with your doctor for more information



people with an alcohol or drug problem



people with mobility problems or disability, who may not be able to identify or communicate their discomfort or thirst



people who are physically active-such as manual workers and people who play sport.



Preparing for a heat wave

Check air-conditioning at your home has been serviced and is working effectively.

Ensure you have an enough food, water, medicines and toiletries to avoid going out in the heat.



Store foods and medicines at a safe temperature. Read our food safety information to find out more.



Consider your options if the heat wave causes a loss of electricity or disrupts public transport.



Ensure you have a torch, fully charged mobile phone or a telephone that will work without electricity, a battery operated radio and sufficient batteries.



Find ways to make your home cooler-such as installing awnings, shade cloths or external blinds on the sides of the house facing the sun.



Dark metal shutters and dark curtains may absorb heat and make the room warmer and should be avoided. The use of pale curtains or reflective materials is better.



Coping during prolonged heat