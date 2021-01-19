Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Heartwarming truth about dog’s injury

by Shayma Bakht, The Sun
19th Jan 2021 2:36 PM

 

A UK man spent $500 on vet bills trying to uncover the mystery cause of his dog's sudden injury - only to find out his limp wasn't as it seemed.

Russell Jones, thought to be from London, posted the story on social media, sharing the unexpected explanation for his beloved dog Bill's apparent ailment, The Sun reports.

Mr Jones, who at the time had his leg in plaster, found there was nothing wrong with his pet - he was simply copying his owner.

Bill wanted to show his owner sympathy by copying him. Picture: Facebook
Bill wanted to show his owner sympathy by copying him. Picture: Facebook

Mr Jones, worried for his dog, had taken Bill to the vet, who performed X-rays - showing there were no broken bones or other issues.

"Cost me £300 ($A500) in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong - just sympathy. Love him," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He had no idea his dog was limping to imitate his walk. Picture: Facebook
He had no idea his dog was limping to imitate his walk. Picture: Facebook

The video has now received more than two million views.

It shows his beloved pet hopping along the street with one paw raised above the ground - mimicking his owner's movements.

Facebook users commented on how adorable the footage was.

"Oh my goodness, bless his heart. Hope you're not in plaster too long," one person wrote.

"Aww. Now that is pure love," another added, while a third joked: "He's copying you. That's brilliant! Though you have my sympathy for the vet's bill."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Heartwarming truth about dog's injury

Russell Jones was put in crutches earlier in the year. Picture: Facebook
Russell Jones was put in crutches earlier in the year. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

pet dogs pets pets and animals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Premium Content Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Crime A court has heard the man, who is seriously ill, travelled to Northern NSW to pick up 36kg of cannabis.

        $10M spruce up of major secondary road underway

        Premium Content $10M spruce up of major secondary road underway

        News Initial work on the back road between Coraki and Woodburn will take about a week.

        30 silos, almost 13m high, proposed for Ballina Shire

        Premium Content 30 silos, almost 13m high, proposed for Ballina Shire

        News The silos would be used for seasonal storage of local produce

        ’We have lost a great man’: Sporting community in mourning

        Premium Content ’We have lost a great man’: Sporting community in mourning

        News The 83-year-old former Olympic cyclist died after a fall