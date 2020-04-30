Heartwarming gesture leaves grandmother lost for words

Lorelle Keller getting as close as she can to a hug from her Stanthorpe grandsons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHILE social distancing restrictions have forced families apart during these times, two Stanthorpe schoolboys have come up with a creative way to stay connected to their loved ones.

Gatton resident Lorelle Keller said she was surprised to see a package in her mailbox on Tuesday from her two grandsons that live in Stanthorpe.

"We usually have a family visit every couple of months," Mrs Keller said.

"We saw the boys in January when we went on a family holiday to Japan and we were due for another visit just as all of this coronavirus stuff started to come to light."

Despite the impacts of coronavirus, it was a visit that Adam, 5, and Joel, 3, were determined on making.

Lorelle and Jeffrey Keller with grandsons Adam and Joel Harslett (photo taken prior to COVID-19 pandemic).

"It took me completely by surprise," Mrs Keller said.

"They have drawn a body and printed out a photo of their heads and stuck it on a sheet.

"There was a note attached saying 'this is a hug for now until we can see you again'.

"I haven't stopped smiling since."

Heavily family oriented, Mrs Keller said it was what her and husband Jeffrey needed during this difficult period.

"My husband is an accountant so you can imagine how busy he is at the moment with everyone worrying over their money," she said.

"We absolutely love our family. We don't get to see them as much as we would like to but when we do we really look forward to family time."

She said she was so touched by the gesture from her grandsons she decided to share it to the Kindness Pandemic group on Facebook.

Stanthorpe schoolboys Adam and Joel Harslett mailed lifelike hugs to their grandparents who live in Gatton.

"I like seeing those kind of things so I thought it would be a nice feel good story for people. I posted it yesterday (Tuesday) and had a look at it again this morning and it had almost 10,000 likes, 500 comments and 200 shares," she laughed.

"There was people commenting saying 'let's do this' and 'we should try this'.

"The response was unbelievable."

The Kellers hope to make the trip to Stanthorpe to visit their family once they are allowed to do so.