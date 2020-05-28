Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The girlfriend of a 22-year-old man who died in a horror jetski accident just hours after buying it has explained her heartbreak following his death.
The girlfriend of a 22-year-old man who died in a horror jetski accident just hours after buying it has explained her heartbreak following his death.
News

Heartbroken friends watch as jetski rider dies in crash

28th May 2020 9:46 PM

A 22-year-old man who was killed in a jet ski accident had only bought it that morning, according to his devastated girlfriend.

Billy James, from High Wycombe died in Torbay hospital after he got into trouble in the water in Teignmouth, Devon southwest England last night.

Heartbroken girlfriend Morgan Schween, 19, has praised emergency services for desperately trying to save her partner.

"He was an amazing boy. He never liked being inside, always wanted to be outdoors," she told Devonlive.

"He was very loving and caring he tried to make everyone happy. I wish I could see him just one more time."

Morgan explained how she wasn't with him at the time of the accident and that he had bought the jet ski with a friend that morning.

She said how his friend watched the incident from the beach, saying how he was seen falling off the ski and didn't get back on.

 

The 19-year-old said that she wasn't sure what happened suggesting that he may have lost consciousness.

Billy was pulled from the water by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution who contacted police around 9.40pm.

Ambulance also attended and carried out CPR on the 22-year-old.

He was rushed to Torbay District Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Morgan said she was woken up to a phone call from Billy's brother at 5am this morning and was told he had died.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken. I want to say a big thank you to the emergency services who tried to save him and did what they needed to do."

She said the pair were planning on building a house together and were getting ready to start a family.

He had moved to Torquay to set up his own business as an electrician.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are preparing a file for the Coroner."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Originally published as 'Heartbroken': Friends see horror jetski death

billy james jet ski crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News WORKERS at the Goonellabah store should be offered jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

        Animal park to reopen, so go meet a croc

        premium_icon Animal park to reopen, so go meet a croc

        News SUGAR gliders, wombats, emus, koalas, kangaroos and other animals are ready to...

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        Health Two schools now closed for deep cleaning

        The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        premium_icon The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        News Northern Rivers hotel announces mega booze sale ahead of reopening