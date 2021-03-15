Heartbreaking message for Diana from Wills’ kids

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have made bright and colourful homemade Mother's Day cards addressed to their "Granny Diana" in honour of Mother's Day in Britain, which is also known as Mothering Sunday.

The touching images made using crayons, texta and collage were shared on the official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, based at Kensington Palace.

The cards, which were handwritten by the children, with Louis, age 3, signing his, were shared with a sweet message noting the unusual circumstances of the holiday this year.

The statement sent encouraging thoughts to those who might be struggling with bereavement or the absence of a loved one.

"This year Mother's Day will be different once again.

Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again."

But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William."

Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day".

The cards show optimistic drawings featuring sunshine, love hearts, and cut outs of little forest animals, insects and flowers.

On Charlotte's card she mentions that "Papa [William] is missing you [Diana]."

The posts come just a week after Meghan Markle accused Kate Middleton of making her cry in the bombshell tell-all Oprah Winfrey chat that was aired on CBS and smashed ratings around the world.

In that interview reference was made to the tragic loss of Princess Diana and Harry's fears that history would repeat itself.

Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey, "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago."

Scarred by the death of his mother, Harry has struggled in the royal limelight for much of his life, and his fears for wife Meghan have now put him at loggerheads with his family.

But the Mother's Day cards seem to suggest that Prince William also struggles privately with bereavement.

QUEEN, CHARLES PAY TOUCHING TRIBUTE

A black and white photograph taken one day before Elizabeth's fourteenth birthday shows the future monarch dressed casually in a jumper and smiling at her mum at Royal Lodge in Windsor during WWII.

The Queen posted the image on the Royal Family Instagram account with the message:

"To all Mums everywhere, we wish you a very special Mother's Day."

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, 72, posted photo of himself and his mum attending the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland in 2010.

The photo shows Queen Elizabeth touching her son affectionately as they have a good laugh about something.

Scrolling to the next image revealed a photo of a smiling Camilla with her mother, Rosalind Shand.

It comes as senior royals have weathered allegations which were aired publicly by Meghan Markle during her top-rating interview with Oprah Winfrey, including claims of racism towards her and her son, Archie.

