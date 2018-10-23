Heartbreak as old, former puppy farm dog stolen near Gympie

If I could appeal to the person who has taken her to please understand she is not an easy little dog to care for, she needs special care so PLEASE bring her home or drop her off at a vets in Gympie so she can be returned to us or message or call 0417 772 428 with her whereabouts.

If I could appeal to the person who has taken her to please understand she is not an easy little dog to care for, she needs special care so PLEASE bring her home or drop her off at a vets in Gympie so she can be returned to us or message or call 0417 772 428 with her whereabouts. contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE LIVE at 41 Cunningham Road, Goomboorian, and last Tuesday just after 3pm I took my almost 17 year old chihuahua Tara outside and put her on our front yard while I went and fed the horses. Usually she would do her business then have a sniff and take herself back inside and be on her bed when I come in 10-15 minutes later. Last Tuesday she didn't she wandered down Cunningham Road to Tagigan Road and we now feel someone has picked her up.

I have searched and searched for her put up posters done all I can on FB dropped leaflets, climbed down in drains, walked the roads but no sign of her.

If I could appeal to the person who has taken her to please understand she is not an easy little dog to care for, she needs special care so PLEASE bring her home or drop her off at a vets in Gympie so she can be returned to us or message or call 0417 772 428 with her whereabouts. contributed

I initially drove down the road within 20 minutes of her being missing but there was no sign of her which confirms she was picked up and taken.

Tara used to be a puppy mill dog, she was kept in a cage and had puppies after puppies, it was only when she had complications and could not have any more puppies she was given to a dog re-homing group.

They had her rotten teeth taken out and she was confirmed to have a heart problem.

If I could appeal to the person who has taken her to please understand she is not an easy little dog to care for, she needs special care so PLEASE bring her home or drop her off at a vets in Gympie so she can be returned to us or message or call 0417 772 428 with her whereabouts. contributed

A few months later we bought Tara 7 years ago and for the first time in her life, she was treated like the princess she is.

Whoever has taken Tara would not be aware that she has recently had cluster seizures and I have managed to control them with medication.

Also, every now and again she will get a bad cough (her heart) and wheeze as though she has asthma and has difficulty breathing, I have a pill to give her when this happens and without it she could die.

Tara also needs her blind eye removed, it is causing her pain.

If I could appeal to the person who has taken her to please understand she is not an easy little dog to care for, she needs special care so PLEASE bring her home or drop her off at a vets in Gympie so she can be returned to us or message or call 0417 772 428 with her whereabouts. contributed

If I could appeal to the person who has taken her to please understand she is not an easy little dog to care for, she needs special care so PLEASE bring her home or drop her off at a vets in Gympie so she can be returned to us or message or call 0417 772 428 with her whereabouts.

We love Tara so much please let her come home.

Sheena Avison,

Tagigan Road