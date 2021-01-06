A two-day search for missing 17-year-old Finn Hocking has ended in tragedy after his body was found in water near the Royal National Park.

Seventeen-year old Finn Hocking, of North Bondi, was reported missing by family members after he was last seen at his eastern suburbs family home on O'Donnell St at about 11.30pm January 2.

Police issued a public appeal on Sunday and Monday for information and sightings before officers found the boy's body on Tuesday.

Community members took to social media to mourn the death of Finn who was a cherished member of the Bondi Boardriders surfing club.

A statement from the club on Facebook remembered him as a "passionate" videographer and cabinet making tradesman who was a "big part" of the Bondi Boardriders.

"I'm afraid it is with a very heavy heart that we have to let you all know that Finn has passed away," the statement read.

"Finn has provided the club with extraordinary footage of each and every (competition) and (presentation) nights over the past 2-3 years …

"He's always been a polite, gentle, kind and helpful young man.

"We are all heartbroken at the moment."

The club thanked community members for their help trying to find him over the past few days and extended their "thoughts and love" to the youth's family.

Other locals paid their ­respects in the comments.

"Heartbreaking and devastating for such a good kid and his family," one Facebook user wrote.

"Rest peacefully beautiful boy. Love to the Hockings and all who knew this gentle soul," another said.

Friends of Finn posted photos of the 17-year-old onto Instagram.

"We will miss you ­brother," Jacob Marks wrote alongside the snaps.

"So very sad, you will be missed little buddy RIP Finn," another wrote.

Police sources have said the teenager's death was not being treated as suspicious.

Lifeline 13 11 14, Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800

Originally published as Heartbreak as 'kind, gentle' Bondi teen found dead