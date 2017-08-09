News

Heart of town to get an upgrade

9th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
An artist's impression of Railway Park, part of the Byron Bay Masterplan.
An artist's impression of Railway Park, part of the Byron Bay Masterplan. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE revitalisation of the Railway Square precinct has moved a step closer with $260,000 awarded to Byron Shire Council from the NSW Government's Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure Fund.

The Railway Square precinct includes Railway Park, the Visitor Information Centre and the nearby carpark.

It is one of 12 town centre projects identified in the Byron Bay Town Masterplan which was completed last year.

"The first part of this project will be the refurbishment of the Byron Visitors Centre which will celebrate Byron's heritage and history as well as provide improved facilities for tourists,” Byron Shire Council's Director of Sustainable Economy and Environment, Shannon Burt said.

"The renovated Visitors Centre will be the foundation for the Railway Square Revitalisation project which will see the area around the existing Railway Park become the central meeting place in Byron for the community, businesses, artists and visitors.

"Concept plans show Railway Park will be extended, and much improved recreation and leisure spaces will be created.

"We're working with the community through the Byron Bay Master Plan Leadership Group to realise this vision which council believes will create a vibrant and totally new space for locals and visitors,” Ms Burt said.

A request for quotes for the refurbishment for the Byron Visitors Centre will be advertised this week.

The total investment for the start of the Railway Square precinct is $520,000.

This includes the NSW Government grant of $260,000 and $210,000 from Byron Shire Council. 　

Members of the Byron Visitors Centre are also contributing $50,000.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay nsw government's tourism demand driver infrastruc railway square

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Are you up-to-date on the use of pesticides?

Are you up-to-date on the use of pesticides?

PESTICIDE users must do a short refresher course every five years.

Knife-wielding man shot by police died

No Caption

Man shot by Grafton police has died in hospital overnight.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Spicy tale of the news game in the Good Girl Stripped Bare

Former newsreader and journalist Tracey Spicer signed copies of her autobiography The Good Girl Stripped Bare at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Former newsreader Tracey Spicer bares all for autobiography.

Local Partners

No fixed Abode: Book launch strikes a chord

Confronting book on homelessness in Byron Bay a hit at 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Council wants to harness innovation

LOGO: Byron Shire Council

Timelier way delivering services, projects being sought by council

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

Critical conversations around child abuse

John Saunders with Byron mayor Simon Richardson is presenting a child abuse forum tonight.

Imagine dealing with the legacy of being sexually abused as a child

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

CHANCES are you have seen the advertisements for Google Home flooding your television screen, but might be a little confused by what the product actually does.

Epic road trip to help fight childhood obesity

ON A MISSION: The Smith Family has been travelling around Australia to fight childhood obesity.

Family packs up, leaves city to travel Australia and fight obesity

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

“I stress eat so I’d get into the Nutella before a rose ceremony.”

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $875,000

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION - ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,285,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!