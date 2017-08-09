Heart of town to get an upgrade

An artist's impression of Railway Park, part of the Byron Bay Masterplan.

THE revitalisation of the Railway Square precinct has moved a step closer with $260,000 awarded to Byron Shire Council from the NSW Government's Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure Fund.

The Railway Square precinct includes Railway Park, the Visitor Information Centre and the nearby carpark.

It is one of 12 town centre projects identified in the Byron Bay Town Masterplan which was completed last year.

"The first part of this project will be the refurbishment of the Byron Visitors Centre which will celebrate Byron's heritage and history as well as provide improved facilities for tourists,” Byron Shire Council's Director of Sustainable Economy and Environment, Shannon Burt said.

"The renovated Visitors Centre will be the foundation for the Railway Square Revitalisation project which will see the area around the existing Railway Park become the central meeting place in Byron for the community, businesses, artists and visitors.

"Concept plans show Railway Park will be extended, and much improved recreation and leisure spaces will be created.

"We're working with the community through the Byron Bay Master Plan Leadership Group to realise this vision which council believes will create a vibrant and totally new space for locals and visitors,” Ms Burt said.

A request for quotes for the refurbishment for the Byron Visitors Centre will be advertised this week.

The total investment for the start of the Railway Square precinct is $520,000.

This includes the NSW Government grant of $260,000 and $210,000 from Byron Shire Council.

Members of the Byron Visitors Centre are also contributing $50,000.