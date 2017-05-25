Heart and soul of Old and Gold

BACK AGAIN: Bush poet Ray Essery will be at this year's Brunswick Heads Old and Gold Festival.

BRUNSWICK Heads Memorial Hall has been at the heart of the Old and Gold Festival for the past 12 years, with the 30 stalls that make up the Collectibles Fair forming an intriguing treasure trail for the discerning secondhand collector.

The festival is coming up on June 10 and will see more than 6,000 people descend on the town to enjoy the simple pleasures of treasure hunting and good old fashioned entertainment.

Well known local and legendary bush poet Ray Essery has been a Collectibles Fair stall holder for five years. Known as the Mullumbimby Bloke, Mr Essery's family were some of the original pioneers of the region.

"The thing I like most about the Old and Gold Festival is catching up with old friends, making new ones and making a bit of money,” he said. "I'm passionate about all things antique and collectible and I'll be bringing along an assortment of treasures so come along and have a chat.”

Stalls are still available. For information call Cherie on 02 66851003 or email chamber@brunswick heads.org.au.