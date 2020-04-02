Hearing rescheduled for officer accused of teen assault

A still from camera phone footage taken of the alleged violent January 11, 2018 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

THE hearing of a police officer charged with assaulting a teen boy in Byron Bay will be rescheduled.

Senior Constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, 38, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault over an alleged incident on January 11, 2018.

Police were called to Lateen Lane in Byron Bay to respond to reports of the alleged victim acting in an unusual manner.

The circumstances of his arrest and subsequent detention at Byron Bay Police Station were subject to a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission inquiry which led to a recommendation of Sen. Constable Greenhalgh being charged.

A hearing had earlier been scheduled for May 12 to 15.

But when the matter went before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, those dates were vacated.

New dates for the accused to defend the allegation are yet to be set and the matter will return to court on April 20.

Sen Constable Greenhalgh, who was excused from attending court this week, is still working as a police officer but is no longer based within the Tweed Byron Police District.

The court has previously heard a visiting Magistrate would be sent from Sydney when the matter ultimately proceeds to a formal hearing.