Four-day hearing for cop facing teen assault charge

A still from camera phone footage taken of the violent January 11 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

A FOUR-DAY hearing has been scheduled for a police officer charged with assaulting a teen who was on holidays in Byron Bay with his family.

Senior Constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, 38, has pleaded not guilty to the single charge of common assault which arose from the alleged violent arrest of a boy, aged 16 at the time.

The circumstances of the boy's arrest in Lateen Lay in Byron Bay in the early hours of January 11, 2018 and his subsequent detention at the nearby Byron Bay Police Station were the subject of an inquiry by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission after mobile phone footage of part of the alleged incident circulated in the media.

Sen-Constable Greenhalgh, who was attached to the Tweed Byron Police District at the time of the alleged incident but is now working in the neighbouring Richmond Police District, was formally charged late last year.

He is yet to front court in person.

The defence was excused from attending when the case was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Michael Dakin listed the case for a four-day hearing to span from November 9 to 12, before Lismore Local Court.

The court had previously heard there were logistic difficulties in listing the case in Byron Bay's smaller facility, where it would be more difficult to secure four consecutive days of available court time.

When the case was previously before court on July 7, the defence confirmed they would not oppose an application for the alleged victim or five other prosecution witnesses to give evidence via video link.

The court heard at that time those witnesses did not live in the Byron Bay area, but were visiting the North Coast at the time.