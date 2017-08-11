News

Heard it through the grapevine in Byron

Christian Morrow
| 11th Aug 2017 4:10 PM
SWEET GIFT: Actress Amber Heard with the picture of Sugar the rabbit given to her by Byron Bay street artist, Aboozar 'Nima' Jamishi.
SWEET GIFT: Actress Amber Heard with the picture of Sugar the rabbit given to her by Byron Bay street artist, Aboozar 'Nima' Jamishi. Aboozar 'Nima' Jamishi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON street artist Aboozar 'Nima' Jamishi had a close encounter with Amber Heard on Tuesday night after the US actress took a keen interest in his paintings on display in Jonson Street Byron Bay.

At first Nima did not recognise the actress- the ex-partner of Johnny Depp and recently parted from Tesla founder Elon Musk.

But once passers-by had let him know who she was Nima gave her his painting of Sugar the rabbit as a memento of Byron Bay.

"A car pulled up right near my stall, and a woman in beautiful snakeskin boots got out and started talking to me about my paintings, especially my painting of the rabbit," Nima said.

"I even had a painting of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow the pirate together with a friend of mine, Sarah, which she asked me about.

"She went of to do some shopping and while she was away people told me who she was, so I decided to give her the painting.

"I even offered to give her the painting of Johnny Depp, but she said no- she did not have a good relationship with pirates anymore."

The photo has since been posted on Amber Heard's Instagram account and Nima's Instagram accounts.

"Since I put up the picture my Instagram has gone crazy- I even had someone offer me $5,000 for one of my other paintings that happened to be in the photo with Amber," Nima said.

For more check out Nima's Instagram at: byronbaystreetart

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
PHOTOS: Race to rescue yacht caught on reef near Byron Bay

PHOTOS: Race to rescue yacht caught on reef near Byron Bay

A RACING yacht has run aground off the coast of Byron Bay as authorities and its owners work to find the best way to salvage the vessel.

Byron fighting Australia's rising emissions

Reduce greenhouse gas emission for climate change and sustainable development

Australia's pollution levels kicking Byron Shire into action

VIDEO: A reflection on self danced to perfection

DYNAMIC: Garry Stewart's Be Your Self Redux, performed by the Australian Dance Theatre.

Be Your Self Redux by Australian Dance Theatre.

Nudge Nudge Wink Wink now a ticketed event

IT'S BACK: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel next month.

The new season will start in September

Local Partners

Lennox band signed to agency

IN only two years, WHARVES has become a local band to watch.

Taste of Italy will have guests in their element

Elements of Byron resort at Byron Bay is planning Italian feasting

Elements of Byron has something you don't want to miss

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Young people on stage at Brunswick Heads

ALMOST FAMOUS: Beth is one of the youngest members of the Brunswick Heads Youth Theatre.

They will be performing two original theatre pieces

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Majestic first look at The Crown season two

NETFLIX has just released the first trailer for season two of The Crown and it is glorious.

No faith or favour for Survivor star

Flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Jericho isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Artistic collective insanity in Mullumbimby

ONE-OFF ART: Byron Shire artist Doni Raven is set to offer a new show in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Doni Raven brings his latest art event to Mullumbimby

Comedy hits coming to 'hipsterise' your Youtube channel

VIRAL: Greta Lee Jackson, Adele Vuko and Sarah Bishop of Skit Box. Adele Vuko will be a guest speaker at Screenworks New Voices New Spaces: Trending on YouTube seminar.

The Active Wear ladies and the Bondi Hipsters are coming for a visit

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!