Health workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations

READY FOR ROLLOUT: The NNSWLHD will see its frontline health workers vaccinated ahead them overseeing locals getting the COVID-19 jab.

READY FOR ROLLOUT: The NNSWLHD will see its frontline health workers vaccinated ahead them overseeing locals getting the COVID-19 jab.

Frontline health workers in the Northern NSW Local Health District will receive the jab for COVID-19 ahead of the general population rollout, as soon as the Federal Government gives the signal to roll out the vaccine.

On Friday, NNSWLHD chief executive, Wayne Jones said while the Federal Government was responsible for securing and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, staff were focusing on preparing every detail to be completely ready for the rollout.

"Northern NSW Local Health District has been working to prepare our health facilities

to be ready to commence a staff vaccination program as soon as the COVID-19

vaccine is received," he said.

"(This is) under the direction of NSW Health and the Federal Government."

Mr Jones said NSW Health planning was underpinned by a strong public health network and existing successful immunisation programs.

"When the vaccine becomes available, we urge everyone who can be vaccinated to

do so," he said.

"Further information on the vaccine rollout will be provided by NSW Health and the

Federal Government as soon as it becomes available."

According to the Federal Government's Department of Health website, initially, vaccine doses will be made available for priority groups in 30 to 50 hospital hubs in urban and rural locations around Australia.

"Vaccination teams will go out to aged care and disability care facilities," the website said.

"These teams will be managed by the Australian Government.

"As the roll out continues, other locations will also be made available at GP respiratory clinics, general practices that meet specific requirements, Aboriginal controlled community health services, and state-run vaccination clinics.

"When vaccines become broadly available, some workplace vaccination sites and community pharmacies that meet specific requirements will be added."

The website also said that along with frontline healthcare workers the other two groups who have priority on receiving a vaccine are quarantine and border staff and residential aged care and disability residents and staff.