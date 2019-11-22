Menu
DON'T MISS: The Northern NSW Local Health District has announced the date of their rescheduled annual public meeting.
Health

Health meeting rescheduled

Jackie Munro
by
22nd Nov 2019 12:00 PM

AFTER bush fires forced the cancellation of the meeting earlier this month, the Northern NSW Local Health District has announced the date of their rescheduled annual public meeting.

The Northern NSW Local Health District said the meeting will now be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 2pm to 4pm at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

All residents are invited to attend the meeting, which will include presentations from chief executive Wayne Jones and board chair Dr Brian Pezzutti on a range of matters including the health district's performance and achievements over the past year and their plans for the future.

The health district said there will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions, and staff with more than 45 years' service in the health district will also be recognised.

If you had already registered for the original date and plan to attend on December 10, you will not need to re-register.

If you had already registered for the original date and are unable to attend on December 10, please let us know on (02) 6624 0333 or email nnswlhd-engagement@health.nsw.gov.au.

For those who wish the attend the rescheduled meeting, and have not already registered, register online by December 3 via Eventbrite at https://nnswlhd_10dec_meeting.eventbrite.com.au.

Attendance is free, but registration is encouraged for catering purposes as afternoon tea will be provided following the meeting.

For more information, contact community engagement manager Ged May on (02) 6624 0333.

